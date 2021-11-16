Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

TDOC stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,095. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

