Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,944. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.08 and a 200-day moving average of $292.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.05 and a 12 month high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

