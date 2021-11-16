Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

