Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 398 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,342.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,783. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.33 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

