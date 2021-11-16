Lake Street Financial LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. 29,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

