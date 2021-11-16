Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.47. 231,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

