Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.53. 9,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

