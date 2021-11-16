Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $684.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $630.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $582.25 and a 200 day moving average of $606.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Lam Research by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

