Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

