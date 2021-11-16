LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LTMAQ stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $921.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68.
About LATAM Airlines Group
