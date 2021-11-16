LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LTMAQ stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $921.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

