Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $81.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

LSCC stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,861 shares of company stock worth $22,111,278 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,004.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

