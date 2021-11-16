Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $96.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lattice Semiconductor traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 57101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,861 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

