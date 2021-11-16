Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$12.50

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.32.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.