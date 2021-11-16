Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$12.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.32.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

