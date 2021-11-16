Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

LVTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,195. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61.

LVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

