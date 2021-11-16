Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,785. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

