Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Level One Bancorp worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LEVL stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVL. Raymond James lowered Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

