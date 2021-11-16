LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $129.64 million and approximately $627,505.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00214933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010456 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.