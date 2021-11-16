Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.47. 171,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,320,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

