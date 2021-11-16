Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.61.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

