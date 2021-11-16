Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRP. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.62. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.