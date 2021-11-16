Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director David L. Rogers Sells 25,000 Shares

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Life Storage stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,428. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $139.95.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.