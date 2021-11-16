LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) PT Lowered to C$34.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of LifeWorks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

MSIXF stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. LifeWorks has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

