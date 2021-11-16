Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

LIN stock opened at $334.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.