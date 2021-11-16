Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.30 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

