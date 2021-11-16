Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

NYSE LEV opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

