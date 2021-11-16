Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

LEV opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

