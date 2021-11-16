Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.56.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $2,486,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 251.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 183.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $259.74 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.72.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

