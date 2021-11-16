LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $263.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $270.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of LIVN traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,117. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.