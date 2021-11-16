Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the October 14th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GTSIF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 150,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,549. Lobe Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

