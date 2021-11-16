LOCGame Hits Market Cap of $11.27 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. LOCGame has a market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00094368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.70 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.44 or 0.07037846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 46,691,715 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

