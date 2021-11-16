LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,957. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

