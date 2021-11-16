LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 261.43 ($3.42).

LON LMP opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 408.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 273.60 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

