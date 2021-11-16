Loopring [NEO] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00069369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00093265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,157.15 or 1.00135700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.14 or 0.07012996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

