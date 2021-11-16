Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,023,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.68. The stock had a trading volume of 113,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $239.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average is $203.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

