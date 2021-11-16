LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Metromile were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $6,990,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

NASDAQ MILE opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Metromile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71.

MILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.