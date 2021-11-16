LPL Financial LLC Invests $429,000 in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 318.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 269.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

DX stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.