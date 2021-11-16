LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $6,327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.80. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.83 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.