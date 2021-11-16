LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $129,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMX shares. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE TMX opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.