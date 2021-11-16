Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.56. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,817. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

