Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the October 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LMGDF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

