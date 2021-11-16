Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

LAZR stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a negative net margin of 1,833.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

