M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 133,576 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

