Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MQBKY traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $99.37 and a 52-week high of $153.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

