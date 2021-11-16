Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,016. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.