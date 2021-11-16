Magna International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

TSE MG opened at C$110.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.77. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$78.01 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$33.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02.

In other Magna International news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

MG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.25.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

