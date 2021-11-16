Magna International (TSE:MG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$106.25.

Get Magna International alerts:

TSE:MG opened at C$110.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.77. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$78.01 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The company has a market cap of C$33.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.