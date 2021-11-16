Man Group plc Has $2.35 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,499 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Tenable worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

