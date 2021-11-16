Man Group plc Raises Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Man Group plc boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.