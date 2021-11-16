Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of PagerDuty worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $1,220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 79,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 211.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 328,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 223,208 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.