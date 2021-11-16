Man Group plc Takes Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,763,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 1,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Radware by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

RDWR opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

